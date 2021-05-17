Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit