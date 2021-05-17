Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.