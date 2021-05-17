Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

