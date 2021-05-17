Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $535,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 373,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 218.2% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $30.88. 1,470,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,939. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

