Analysts Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target at $2.26

May 17th, 2021

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

