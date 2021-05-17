Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $188.00

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.66. 5,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

