Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $188.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.66. 5,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit