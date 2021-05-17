Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $25.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 208,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 957,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

