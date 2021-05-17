Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $24.32

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.89. 3,008,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,407. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,206.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

