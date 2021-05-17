Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):

5/13/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00.

5/5/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

5/3/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,128. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

Get Edgewell Personal Care Co alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.