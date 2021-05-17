Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):
- 5/13/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “
- 5/3/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,128. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
