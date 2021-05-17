Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.40%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 6.43 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.05 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

