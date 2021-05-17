Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AND. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$29.26 and a 1-year high of C$50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.