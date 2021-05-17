Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit