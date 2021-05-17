Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

