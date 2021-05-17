Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.