Anyswap Price Reaches $5.45 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $101.64 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00012114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

