AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 in the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

