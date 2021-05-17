AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of APPH stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.10. 42,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.