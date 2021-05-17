AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

