AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit