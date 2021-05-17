AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

