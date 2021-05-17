Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

