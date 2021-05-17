ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $62.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 2.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $62,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 793,287 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,367 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,938,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,865. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

