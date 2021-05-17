Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Position Increased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 267,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

