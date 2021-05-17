Asio Capital LLC Buys 6,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

