Asio Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.