Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $191.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

