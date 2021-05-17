Asio Capital LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.58 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day moving average is $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.