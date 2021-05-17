ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Down 2.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.32. 1,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

