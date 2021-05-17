AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

