Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 475.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,350,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.61. 44,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

