Associated Banc Corp Purchases 358,547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 358,547 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 614,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,911,641. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

