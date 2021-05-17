Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.54. 82,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.