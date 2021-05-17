Associated Banc Corp Sells 119,097 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,097 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

