Associated Banc Corp Sells 19,574 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

