AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

