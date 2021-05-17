Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

ATRA opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,642,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

