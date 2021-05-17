Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $18.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

