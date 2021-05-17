AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC opened at $72.00 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

