Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

AI traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.27. 45,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,465. The stock has a market cap of C$605.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.