AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

