Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Cut to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$26.79.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

