Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

