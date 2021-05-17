Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $100.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

