Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $269.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.30 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

