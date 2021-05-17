Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $33.20 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.