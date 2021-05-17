AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,527.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.32. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,049.25 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

