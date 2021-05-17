Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 215,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $226.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

