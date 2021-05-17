Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

