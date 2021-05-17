Avnet (AVT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) recently:

  • 5/6/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
  • 5/5/2021 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
  • 4/29/2021 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2021 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

AVT stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

