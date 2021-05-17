B. Riley Raises XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

XPEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. XPEL has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit