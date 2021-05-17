B. Riley Raises XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

XPEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. XPEL has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.