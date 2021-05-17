Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 27.4% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $212.44 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $23.90 or 0.00056194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,889,388 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

