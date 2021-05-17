Ballast Inc. Has $22.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,016,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $152.11 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

