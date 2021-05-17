Ballast Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 122,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,859. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

